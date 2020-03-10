Firefighters rescue 4 people, including baby, from house fire

Firefighters rescued four people, including a baby, from a house fire in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at a home on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

A woman who lives in an apartment in the back of the home said she woke up to someone pounding on her door, and when she got out she saw flames shooting from the front of the house.

The woman also said she heard a mother inside the home, screaming and pleading for help.

That's when two Atlanta Parks and Recreation workers happened to pass by the home and rushed inside to help. They were able to rescue the mother and the 1-year-old child.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found another resident in a back bedroom of the home.

Officials said one male, two females and the baby were safely rescued. Two are listed in critical condition, and two others are being treated for burns.

Firefighters haven't said what caused the fire to start.