Firefighters pull woman, girl from swift current of Chattahoochee River

Firefighters are being credited with saving the lives of a family that got caught up in the current of the Chattahoochee River on Sunday.

A father called 911 after his wife, and daughter became trapped in the river during a pulse release. Gwinnett County firefighters arrived just before 3 p.m. to the bridge over the river along Cumming Highway. Firefighters were able to spot the family in the water from the bridge.

KAYAKERS PULLED FROM SWOLLEN YELLOW RIVER BY GWINNETT COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS

Rescue crews made sure the father and son were OK. Two rescue workers then got into the water and were able pulling the girl ashore. The girl’s mother was swept a bit downstream before firefighters could pull her out. They were eventually able to grab her bring her to the McGinnis Ferry Bridge.

The whole family was checked by medical personnel. The mother was taken to the hospital for further treatment for her injuries. The rest were treated and released.

Advertisement

The National Park Service encourages everyone to wear personal flotation devices when in or near the river. Information on pulse releases can be obtained online from the NPS.