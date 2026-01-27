Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Jasper County, Putnam County, South Fulton County, Polk County, Dawson County, Coweta County, Heard County, Meriwether County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Pickens County, Upson County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Catoosa County, Paulding County, Bartow County, Henry County, Towns County, Clayton County, North Fulton County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Troup County, Cobb County, Banks County, Clarke County, Fannin County, Butts County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Greene County, Dade County, Douglas County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Madison County, Gilmer County, Hall County, DeKalb County, Union County, Jackson County, Whitfield County, Lamar County, Murray County, Carroll County, Chattooga County, Barrow County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County
Cold Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Hart County, Franklin County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Elbert County, Clay County

Georgia Power asks for patience as 10K still without electricity after ice storm

By Larry Spruill
Published  January 27, 2026 5:15am EST
Winter Weather
Crews working to restore power after storm

Crews working to restore power after storm

Georgia Power is still working to restore service to thousands of customers following an ice storm that cause outages across North Georgia.  

The Brief

    • Georgia Power has restored electricity to over 214,000 customers following the destructive weekend ice storm.
    • Roughly 10,000 customers remain without power, with 80% of those outages located in northeast Georgia.
    • Most residents in the hardest-hit areas should have their power restored within the next two days.

ATLANTA - Georgia Power has been busy on Monday working to restore at least 10,000 customers who lost their power over the weekend from damage caused by an ice storm. 

By the numbers:

The multi-day storm brought a destructive mix of high winds, freezing rain and snow, leading Gov. Brian Kemp to issue a state of emergency. At the height of the storm, approximately 215,000 customers lost power.

Utility officials said they had about 10,000 personnel staged throughout the state over the weekend. Although the storm has passed, crews are now battling severe cold temperatures as they work around the clock.

The most significant damage is concentrated in the northeast corner of the state, including Cleveland and Cordelia. Kent noted that of the 10,000 remaining outages statewide, about 8,000 are located in that northeast region.

What they're saying:

While restoration efforts are "all hands-on deck," according to Georgia Power, the work has been hampered by dangerous conditions.

"Not all roads were passable, so ice and trees down on the road caused some delays for us being able to fix lines," said Matthew Kent of Georgia Power.

"The hardest hit area has been up in the northeast corner of the state Cordelia, Cleveland, up in that area," Kent said. "There are still outages there."

"I just want to ask for everyone patience, for those whose power is still out," Kent said.

What's next:

Georgia Power expects residents in the hardest-hit northeast areas to have their electricity restored within the next day or two.

The Source: The details in this article come from Georgia Power. 

