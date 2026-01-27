How Cobb and Marietta schools are battling the deep freeze

The Brief Metro Atlanta schools reopen Tuesday with morning temperatures expected to hover in the teens. Districts are starting buses and heating buildings early to ensure student safety in the bitter cold. While most schools resume regular schedules, some districts remain closed or are operating on two-hour delays.



Most metro Atlanta students will return to classrooms Tuesday morning, swapping a snow day for a bitter deep freeze as school districts prepare to welcome children back in frigid conditions.

What they're saying:

While the threat of widespread ice has passed, temperatures are expected to hover in the teens during the morning commute. Icy winds are forecast to make the air feel significantly colder for students heading to bus stops.

"I feel sorry for the kids who have to stand out for the buses," said local mother Katie Pilson. "I'll just pray that they stay warm and don't have to stand out there for very long, cozied up with their coats."

To combat the cold, school officials in Cobb County and Marietta City say they have been working around the clock to ensure facilities and transportation are ready.

Marietta City Schools officials said maintenance and operations teams are monitoring conditions to guarantee a safe return for both staff and students.

"It's safe building, safe buses, safe students. That's our goal here," said Chris Fiore of Marietta City Schools. "That's why everybody's going to be coming in early to make sure everything's warmed up from the buses to the classroom and get kids in there so they can start learning again."

Cobb County Schools is implementing similar measures, including an "early start" program for its fleet. Drivers will arrive ahead of schedule to ensure every vehicle is functional and warm before students board.

"We bring our associates in, we make sure the buses fire up," said Mike Quick, Cobb Schools Director of Transportation. "When they do, we get them out there, drive them to make sure they’re warmed up and ready to go for the students."

Despite the efforts of administrators, the enthusiasm for returning to school is low among some students who enjoyed the brief winter break.

"It wasn’t very much snow, but it was good," said Noah Pilson, a seventh grader. When asked if she was looking forward to the return to class, sixth grader Ellajo Pilson simply replied, "No."

While the majority of area districts have opted to reopen, some schools remain on a two-hour delay or will remain closed. Parents are encouraged to check the latest school status listings online before heading out Tuesday morning.