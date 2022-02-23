Firefighters pull trapped man, two dogs from burning Gwinnett County home

article

Gwinnett County firefighters on Tuesday pulled a man from a burning home in Lawrenceville.

The man is hospitalized and officials have not provided an update on his condition.

Officials said a woman called 911 at about 10:43 a.m. to report the fire on Mephisto Circle in Lawrenceville. She told dispatchers her father was still inside.

Firefighters arrived and scaled the two-story building and pulled the man from a second-story window.

ACTING LAWRENCEVILLE POLICE CHIEF DISCLOSES 7-YEAR-OLD AFFAIR TO 'HEAL' DEPARTMENT

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital.

Crews began to combat the fire and later found two dogs, unharmed, inside. No firefighters were injured and crews found no other victims.

Investigators determined the fire began on the first floor of the home and burned out the staircase, trapping the man upstairs. Investigators believe it started in the area of HVAC equiptment.

American Red Cross helped the displaced family.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE