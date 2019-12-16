Firefighters pull man from burning Lilburn home

A man was pulled from a burning Gwinnett County home Monday morning.

Gwinnett County firefighters said they responded to a house fire in the 4400 block of Sheila Court, NW in Lilburn a little before 10:30 a.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported smoke coming from the home and someone may have been trapped inside the two-story, single-family residence.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the home fully involved in flames. After a tireless search, three firefighters were able to pull the man from the stairs and outside. The man was rushed to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The fire was knocked down about 15 minutes after the man was rescued.

Investigators spent the day combing over the scene to determine the cause and point of origin of the fire.