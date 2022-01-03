Firefighters help residents from home during house fire in southwest Atlanta

article

Three people had to be rescued from a southwest Atlanta home after a fire broke out on Monday evening.

The fire happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Bernice Street SW.

Atlanta firefighters said they had trouble getting into the home due to burglary bars. Once inside they found one person needing help to get out and two others.

Firefighters investigate a house fire in southwest Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2022. (FOX 5)

All three were taken out of the home and reportedly doing fine. Medics were at the scene evaluating their condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____