Crews respond to fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs, according to Sandy Springs Police. The name of the complex is Azalea Park at Sandy Springs and it is located on Dunwoody Place.

At this time, there's no information about what started the fire or if there are injuries

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA



