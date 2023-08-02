Firefighters demoted, suspended after cheating accusation surface

Firefighters were caught cheating on a test. Now, several members of the Cobb County Fire Department have been demoted or suspended.

Cobb County firefighters were taking a state-administered exam back in the spring to become certified to drive and operate ladder trucks. The test proctor, who is a firefighter, started the exam, then left the room, which fire officials say should not have happened.

"When the proctor left, the lead instructor read some of the questions to the group and they collaborated on best answers for some of the questions," said Deputy Chief Carl Crumbley.

One of those taking the test realized this wasn't right and reported it. An investigation was then launched.

Fire officials say when confronted with the accusations, all of them immediately owned up to what they did.

The proctor, the lead instructor, and those taking the test were all disciplined.

Four of those involved who were lieutenants, were demoted engineers. The others were suspended without pay for five to 15 days.

"We gave them severe discipline and we feel like because of that nothing like this will occur in our organization again," said Chief Crumbley.

Deputy Chief Crumbley says all seven of the firefighters had spotless records. Some of those involved are veterans with as many as 26 years with the department.

"I personally have seen several of these firefighters risk their lives for other people, but we hold the image of our organization in high regard, and we found it necessary to make sure this never happens again.