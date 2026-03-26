Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Loganville

Image 1 of 22 ▼ Firefighters battle the smoldering ruins of a massive warehouse fire that triggered a partial structural collapse near C.S. Floyd Road in Loganville on March 26, 2026 (SKYFOX 5).

The Brief A massive warehouse fire in Loganville caused a partial structural collapse Thursday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 captured footage of firefighters stopping the blaze at a primary firewall. Two vehicles parked near the storage facility sustained damage as the cause remains unknown.



A fire consumed a warehouse in Loganville, causing part of the structure to collapse.

What we know:

It happened at a storage facility located between Cross Street and C.S. Floyd Road, flanked by Camp and Pecan streets.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just after 3:30 p.m. and spotted firefighters dumping water on the smoldering ruins.

Half of the structure along Camp Street had collapsed.

It appears firefighters were able to stop the blaze at the firewall.

Two cars, parked close to the structure, appear to have been damaged in the blaze.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.