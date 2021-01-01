Firefighters battle New Year's Day apartment fire in Cobb County

Fire investigators in Cobb County are working to determine what caused a massive fire at an apartment complex in Marietta off of Windy Hill Road.

Crews were called to the Westminster Square Apartment Complex Friday morning, New Year’s Day, to find one of the buildings engulfed in flames

"All we know is that it originated in an apartment on the front side of the building and it appeared to be in the living room area," said Nick Danz, Cobb County Fire Department spokesperson.

The cause is still under investigation. Cobb County and Marietta fire crews were on the scene for more than two hours.

"We initially had reports of heavy fire and people trapped," said Danz. "So, we went into rescue mode."

Fire investigators said everyone made it out safely but eight units remain damaged and multiple families are now displaced.

"I don’t think we can live here anymore," said resident Raguraj Periyeasamy. "We will have to find somewhere else because it is really damaged."

