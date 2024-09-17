Firefighters battle multiple overnight fires at Atlanta apartments

article

Atlanta firefighters spent early Tuesday morning battling multiple fires at apartments across the city.

The first fire began shortly after 1 a.m. on the 1600 block of Northside Drive in West Midtown.

Atlanta Fire says a loft apartment caught fire on the second floor of the building.

The second fire started at the Martin Manor Apartments on the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive in southwest Atlanta.

That fire also started in a second-floor unit.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but two adults and two children have been displaced by the blaze.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.