Firefighters battle massive blaze at Athens apartments

Firefighters in Athens spent Friday evening battling an apartment fire at the University Oaks apartments.

Flames could be seen shooting about 20 feet from the 2-story structure located in the 2300 block of West Broad Street.

Firefighters say crews quickly made their way through the structure to ensure all residents had been safely evacuated. At least two ladder trucks were brought into battle the blaze from above.

Images shared by the fire department show a portion of the roof collapsed.

Fire tears through a building at the University Oaks apartments on Nov. 18, 2022. (Athens-Clarke County Fire Department)

About 14 apartments units were impacted.

The Red Cross was asked to assist the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.