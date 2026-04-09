Firefighters battle blaze at Roswell apartment complex

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Firefighters battled a fire at the Enclave Apartments located along Greenhouse Drive in Roswell on April 9, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Firefighters battled a large structure fire at the Enclave Apartments on Greenhouse Drive in Roswell. Emergency crews reported no injuries as of Thursday night while they worked to assist displaced residents.



Roswell firefighters and police officers responded to a massive apartment fire that broke out Thursday evening on Greenhouse Drive.

What we know:

According to the Roswell Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the blaze at the Enclave Apartments.

Officials say no one was injured.

Crews worked into the night to make sure all the hot spots were doused.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are working with community partners to assist everyone affected by the blaze.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the fire to start. It is also unclear exactly how many residents have been displaced or how many units within the building were damaged by the flames.

What they're saying:

Adnan, a resident at the complex, said he heard a "bang noise" around 6:45 p.m. "Around that time, I heard a bang noise. It was pretty loud. I didn't I didn't think it would be something like this. Maybe I felt like something actually blew up or something that really paid that much attention," Adnan said.

He described the scene as he escaped his room: "Next thing I turn around, there's a huge, huge fire on the roof. It started from the back side, and then it just spread so quick." Adnan added that it looked like a "huge explosion" and praised the first responders, saying, "I just think that the firefighters did a great job putting it down. So I appreciate them".