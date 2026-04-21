Firefighters battle barn fire in White County as drought worsens

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A barn fire sparked a brush fire in the area of Dean Mountain Road in White County on April 21, 2026. (White County Office of Public Safety)

The Brief Firefighters Trace Swoszowski and Stephen Martin spotted smoke Tuesday morning and stopped a barn fire from spreading into a brush fire in White County. Georgia is currently averaging 40 wildfires per day as 90% of the state faces severe to exceptional drought conditions. The state fire marshal is investigating what caused the abandoned barn on Dean Mountain Road to catch fire and collapse.



Firefighters in White County are being credited with preventing the spread of an abandoned barn fire amid dry conditions across North Georgia.

What we know:

It started around 11 a.m. Tuesday when firefighters Trace Swoszowski and Stephen Martin spotted a large column of black smoke coming from the area of Dean Mountain Road. According to the county’s Office of Public Safety, the pair boarded an engine and eventually found the abandoned barn, which had collapsed due to the intense fire.

Noticing the surrounding brush had also caught fire, the two quickly got to work and were able to stop the blaze from spreading to a nearby building.

More firefighters responded to the scene and were able to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported, but the barn was deemed a total loss.

What we don't know:

The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 Atlanta, a spokesperson for White County Public Safety wrote:

"White County Public Safety commends the Engine 2 crew for their attentiveness and proactive response in locating the fire and helping stop the spread of both the structure and brush fires while additional crews were en route."

The backstory:

The brush fire comes as the drought across North Georgia worsens. A portion of the state was under a Fire Danger Statement for the 15th day in a row on Tuesday, with about 90% of the state under a severe to exceptional drought. The state has been averaging 40 wildfires per day. The last measurable rainfall happened on March 24, and April is on track to be the driest on record.

Dig deeper:

Fire officials are warning against outdoor burning, discarding cigarette butts, and using fireworks.

In a separate incident in Hart County late last week, firefighters responded to a brush fire sparked by fireworks. The department shared pictures on its Facebook page.

What's next:

The dry air and breezy conditions are expected to last at least through Friday evening, when rain chances are expected to increase to over 30% for the weekend.