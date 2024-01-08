Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
9
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Franklin County, Hart County
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Firefighter saves lives while plowing snow, rescues sleeping residents from house blaze

By Chris Williams
Published 
Connecticut
Fox TV Stations
e6afaa11- article

An off-duty firefighter is being credited for saving lives after spotting a house fire while he was snowplowing the streets. (Credit: Long Hill Fire Company)

TRUMBULL, Conn. - A Connecticut firefighter is being credited for saving lives after spotting a house fire while he was snow plowing the streets, prompting him to rescue the sleeping victims. 

The Long Hill Fire Company said Shaun Bogen saw the fire starting in the garage. 

He quickly radioed dispatch and called 911. 

Beyoncé's childhood home catches fire on Christmas

Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston caught fire on Christmas morning. The Houston Fire Department says the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

He went to the home and woke up the residents, consisting of four adults and three dogs. Everybody safely made it out of the house. 

RELATED: These Connecticut laws take effect in 2024

The fire was so large, 26 firefighters responded to the blaze. It took them about an hour to bring the fire under control. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 