Firefighter injured fighting house fire in DeKalb County

A DeKalb County firefighter was injured while battling a house fire early Monday morning.

Officials told FOX 5 the firefighter was taken to the hospital with a possible broken leg.

"We had one firefighter who sustained minor injuries and is being checked out," DeKalb Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Christopher Morrison said.

Fire crews were called out to the home on Burnstone Drive in reference to a brush fire.

"When crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the home," Morrison said. "The fire spread from the brush to the garage."

DeKalb Fire told FOX 5 the occupants inside the home made it to safety with no injuries.

"The fire spread to the attic and adjacent structures," Morrison said. "Our priority now is finding shelter for the family displaced.