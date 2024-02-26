Large fire burning in wooded area near US 78 in Stone Mountain

Image 1 of 6 ▼

It appears there is a large fire burning in the wooded area near U.S. Route 78 and 1500 Historic View in Stone Mountain near Stone Mountain Park.

According to DeKalb County at 1 p.m., there are two large brush fires with power lines endangered. The Gwinnett County fire department and personnel from Stone Mountain Park are helping battle the fire. The Georgia Forestry Commission is en route.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA