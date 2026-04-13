Fire reported on Buzzard Mountain in White County, burn warning issued
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire in White County after officials say a spot fire has expanded the affected area.
According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, crews have established a perimeter around the spot fire, which is estimated at about 30 acres. The original fire is estimated at 16 acres.
Firefighters will continue efforts toward full containment, with an additional U.S. Forest Service crew expected to arrive to assist with operations.
Officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties: Polk County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Dade County, Floyd County, White County, Fannin County, Bartow County, Catoosa County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Pickens County, Walker County, Gordon County, Gilmer County, Cherokee County, Union County, Chattooga County, Habersham County, Rabun County.