Fire prompts evacuation at South Atlanta High School

The Brief Students and staff were forced to evacuate South Atlanta High School on Tuesday afternoon after a fire alarm was triggered. Atlanta Fire Rescue successfully extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported. While the school day has returned to normal, investigators are still working to determine the cause.



A fire prompted an evacuation at South Atlanta High School on Tuesday, according to the school district.

What we know:

Atlanta Public Schools says the fire alarm was activated Tuesday afternoon, prompting students and staff to evacuate. Atlanta Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire, and all students and staff were allowed back in the building afterward. The school day went on as normal afterwards.

AFRD and APS Police are investigating the fire. The school's facility team is assessing the damage.

What we don't know:

The district didn't say how large the fire was or what the extent of the damage is. FOX 5 has reached out to the fire department for more information.