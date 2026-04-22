Fire leaves Cobb County apartment building uninhabitable

The Brief A fast-moving fire tore through an apartment complex on Ridenour Parkway early Wednesday morning. Flames were seen shooting through the roof, causing severe damage to a dozen units. While all residents escaped safely, officials say the entire building is now off-limits to tenants.



A dozen apartments were severely damaged by an early morning fire in Cobb County, according to officials.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the complex in the 1500 block of Ridenour Parkway, just north of Marietta, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were visible on the third floor, stretching through the attic and out of the roof.

Everyone got out of the building safely, but firefighters said the entire apartment building was left uninhabitable. In total, 12 apartments were damaged. Four of the units sustained "heavy" damage, while eight others had smoke and water damage.

What's next:

As of 8 a.m., fire crews were still at the complex fighting hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.