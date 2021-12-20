Fire in basement of FOX News building injures 1 person

A fire in the basement of the building that houses the FOX News Channel in Midtown Manhattan injured one person, said the FDNY.

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire in a compactor at about 9:35 p.m. Sunday at 1211 6th Ave.

Twenty-six units responded including 84 firefighters and EMS members.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The extent of the victim's injuries was not clear.

It was the second time in two weeks the FDNY was called to the building to put out a fire.

On Dec. 8, a man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to the giant Christmas tree in the plaza outside the building.

