Fire destroys car, damages garage at Cobb County home

(Cobb Fire and Rescue)

Cobb County officials are working to learn more about a massive fire that destroyed a garage on Monday.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services shared photos of the aftermath of the fire on Facebook.

The car was completely torched and most of the garage was now gone.

Fire officials didn't say where the fire happened, but say they were able to stop the blaze from spreading to the rest of the home.

Officials suggest Georgians consider installing heat alarms - which work like smoke alarms but detect heat instead of particles - in garages.

Investigators have not shared any details about the cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt.