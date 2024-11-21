Fire destroys popular SW Atlanta Caribbean restaurant Spice House

article

An overnight fire has destroyed a popular Caribbean restaurant in southwest Atlanta.

The fire broke out at around 1 a.m. at Spice House on the 2200 block of Cascade Road near Dolphin Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the restaurant covered with heavy flames and quickly got to work.

After about 30 minutes, officers were able to get the fire under control, but the flames had already destroyed the restaurant's bar area and the whole back side of the building.

Thankfully, officials say no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and reported no injuries.

Investigators are now trying to find out what caused the fire.