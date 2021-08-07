Fire damages DeKalb County school, teacher charged with arson

article

A DeKalb County teacher faces several charges including arson after school officials confirm he started a fire inside a school.

The incident happened Thursday at Chapel Hill Middle School.

DeKalb County School Police are leading the investigation and found Antonio Bailey responsible for the arson and gunfire.

Antonio Bailey, 23, faces a slew of charges including first-degree arson, property damage, and gun charges.

The teacher is accused of starting a fire and firing shots Thursday night inside the schools main office in Decatur.

One Neighbor nearby said they remember hearing four to five gunshots and another said they saw the response from first responders.

School Investigators have not released just how the incident happened or why but did confirm Bailey was placed on administrative leave as of August 4.

The fire and damage took place the following day on Thursday, August 5.

At last check, Bailey could not be found on the schools website.

DeKalb County Schools released the statement below:

"DCSD Police conducted a criminal investigation into the gunfire and Arson at Chapel Hill Middle. The investigation revealed evidence to secure a criminal arrest warrant for Mr. Antonio Bailey for the charges of Arson in the first degree, Criminal Damage to Property in the second degree, and Possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony. Mr. Bailey is in police custody."

