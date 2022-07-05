Early morning fire damages NW Atlanta daycare center

article

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a northwest Atlanta daycare early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire started before 6 a.m. at the Precious Jewels Learning Academy on the 1200 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard.

Crews got to the scene to find smoke coming from the building's damaged roof.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Officials say that the fire started inside the building.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze.