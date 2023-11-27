Fire crews on scene of residential fire in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Fire crews are on the scene of a large fire in DeKalb County.

The fire is happening in the 3500 block of Sleeping Fawn Knolls in Decatur in what is listed as a condominium.

At this time, fire officials have not provided any information about the fire.

SkyFox 5 flew over the scene of the fire shortly after 8 a.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.