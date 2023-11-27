Dozens without a home after Riverdale fire Monday morning

Dozens of people are without a home after a fire at an apartment complex on Monday morning in Riverdale, which is in Clayton County.

The fire happened at Stonegate Townhomes near Forest Haven Drive and Roy Huie Road.

According to residents, the fire started around 5:30 a.m. Nov. 27 and may have been related to an electrical issue.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Clayton County for additional information.