Fire breaks out at Sawnee EMC power transfer station in Buford

article

A fire at a Buford power transfer station kept firefighters busy on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the station located behind the Publix shopping center along Cumming Highway at Suwanee Dam Road.

Gwinnett County fighters found a handful of large power regulator boxes that were burning in the gravel area. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze but remained on the scene while power crews worked to secure the scene.

Gwinnett County firefighters rushed to put out a blaze at a Sawnee EMC in Buford that tore through four or five large power regulator boxes on Feb. 19, 2021. (FOX 5)

There were no hazards and no injuries were reported.

Gwinnett County firefighters rushed to put out a blaze at a Sawnee EMC in Buford that tore through four or five large power regulator boxes on Feb. 19, 2021. (FOX 5)

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear how the fire impacted Sawnee EMC customers in the area.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.