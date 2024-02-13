Fire at Suwanee apartment complex started after woman smoked on balcony

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to reports of an apartment fire at The Residences on McGinnis Ferry in Suwanee at approximately 10:44 a.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported a fire on the back porch. Another caller provided additional details, describing a fire on the balcony of a third-floor apartment, accompanied by active smoke and flames.

Upon arrival, firefighting crews encountered a working fire in a three-story apartment building. Investigation revealed that the fire had extended from the third-floor unit into the attic space. Firefighters promptly deployed three hose lines to control and extinguish the flames. Subsequent checks in adjacent apartments confirmed smoke and water damage, but no signs of fire.

All occupants were successfully evacuated from the affected apartment units, with no reported injuries or medical complaints at the scene. Heavy fire damage was discovered in the initial third-floor unit, while approximately five adjacent units suffered significant water damage, according to the fire department.

The occupant of the apartment where the fire originated reported that she had been on the balcony smoking 15 minutes prior. Upon reentering the apartment to work, she heard popping sounds and discovered a substantial fire on the balcony. She reportedly ran to get a fire extinguisher, but by the time she came back, she felt like she needed to evacuate. Five occupants were evacuated as a result.

Smoke alarms and sprinkler systems were operational during the incident. The American Red Cross says it is helping the 24 people who were displaced by the fire. They provide comfort kits, direct client assistance, and recovery planning to families to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Fire investigators revealed that the fire originated on the third-floor balcony and was accidental in nature.