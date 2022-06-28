Fight leads to shooting in Atlanta Popeyes parking lot, police say

article

Police are searching for a gunman wanted in a shooting at a Southwest Atlanta Popeyes overnight.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on the 600 block of Cascade Avenue.

Investigators say the incident began when a fight between two men broke out at a nearby BP gas station.

The argument spilled into the parking lot of the restaurant and someone started firing, police say.

One of the men involved in the fight was shot in the leg. Medics transported him to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Officials have not released the identities of either the suspect or victim in the case.

The shooting was the second incident at a metro Atlanta Popeyes in one day. Earlier Monday afternoon, one person was killed at the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen located at 4815 Redan Road.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.