Fight over parking spot ends with shootout on Atlanta street, police say

article

Three people are recovering after police say they were shot in West Midtown over the weekend.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a dispute over a parking spot.

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday on the 400 block of 14th Street NW.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men and one woman who had been injured.

Medics rushed all three people to a local hospital. They are all expected to survive their injuries.

According to investigators, the incident began when the two men got into a fight over a parking spot and escalated to both men firing shots.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the three people injured in the shooting.

Police are working to determine who was the primary aggressor in the incident and what charges they may be facing.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help authorities, call the Atlanta Police Department.