Fight continues against Yellow-Legged Hornet in Georgia

The fight has intensified against an invasive hornet in Georgia that could threaten crops.

The State Agriculture Commissioner revealed the agency's new efforts to eliminate the Yellow-Legged Hornet during a press conference Wednesday morning.

The hornet specifically preys on honeybee populations, which are important to crops because they are pollinators.

Commissioner Tyler Harper says they have destroyed two hornet nests. The most recent nest was found on Wilmington Island near Savannah.

Harper says they have deployed 134 traps and there have been 12 confirmed sightings of the hornets.

Sightings can be reported here.