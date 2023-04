Atlanta Police are on the scene of a homicide in downtown Atlanta.

Police say a man was shot and killed in the area of Fulton and Cooper streets. It reportedly happened around 3:30 a.m. near a homeless encampment.

Police say there was a fight between two men that ended in gunfire. The victim appears to be in his 40s or 50s.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

