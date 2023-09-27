Fight at SW Atlanta gas station ends with 2 women shot

article

Two women were injured in a fight that escalated into a shooting at an Atlanta gas station overnight.

Police say the fight broke out at around 12:15 a.m. at the Citgo on the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to police, the fight was between the two shooting victims and another woman.

After fighting, the two women were going to leave when police say the other woman's daughter pulled up with her boyfriend and the man started shooting.

One of the women suffered a graze wound to her head. The other was shot in the leg.

The two women then fled to a Chevron off of Fulton Industrial Boulevard in South Fulton. That's where officers found them.

Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved or said what charges the alleged gunman in the incident could face.