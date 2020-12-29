Fight and robbery at Perimeter Mall sends shoppers into panic

Chaos at Perimeter Mall. Dunwoody Police say there was a fight and robbery inside the mall just after 5:30 p.m.Tuesday.

The mall was very busy. Sammy Kennedy says she was just walking in when she saw people racing out of the mall, trying to get away as fast as they could.

"People were running and screaming some were going into the parking deck to hide," said Kennedy.

Kennedy says she could hear sirens and saw police cars race through the parking lot. She says people were in a panic and rumors were flying.

"Nobody knew what was going on, it was terrifying," said Kennedy.

Dunwoody Police say there was a fight and armed robbery inside the mall. They say no shots were fired and it appears those involved knew each other.

Investigators spent more than an hour going through a car on Perimeter Center across from the mall. Police have not said how the car is involved.

"It was crazy. It was like something out of a movie, something you'd never expect to see in day to day life," said Kennedy.

Kennedy says she's heard about the problems at malls in Buckhead in the past few months, as well as the shooting at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville just before Christmas, so she's not surprised people panicked after the mayhem at Perimeter Mall.

"It's discouraging to hear what happened, but I guess tensions are high, we're in a pandemic and you never know what people are thinking or doing," said Kennedy.

Kennedy says through all the fear as shoppers ran from the mall, she couldn't help but notice kindness shine through.

"People helping others out of the mall, I saw a lot of that, people protecting others and in such a horrible and scary event, it was nice to see people still caring for each other," said Kennedy.

