FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour stopping in Atlanta this weekend

article

The Brief The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is making a stop in Atlanta this weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can visit the trophy at The Home Depot Backyard on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the event are currently available online.



The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is headed to Atlanta this weekend with a stop at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ALL WORLD CUP STORIES

Fans will have a chance to see the trophy during events scheduled for Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are on sale online. Click here.

The tour, which is making 75 stops in advance of the World Cup matches, is sponsored by Coca-Cola.

Multiple matches will take place in Atlanta with the first match on June 15 between Spain and Cabo Verde.