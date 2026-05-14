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FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour stopping in Atlanta this weekend

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Published  May 14, 2026 5:52am EDT
FIFA World Cup
FOX 5 Atlanta
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Fans attend the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour 2026 in Pitbull Stadium at Florida International University (FIU) on May 9, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is making a stop in Atlanta this weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    • Fans can visit the trophy at The Home Depot Backyard on Friday and Saturday.
    • Tickets for the event are currently available online.

ATLANTA - The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is headed to Atlanta this weekend with a stop at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ALL WORLD CUP STORIES

Fans will have a chance to see the trophy during events scheduled for Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are on sale online. Click here

The tour, which is making 75 stops in advance of the World Cup matches, is sponsored by Coca-Cola. 

Multiple matches will take place in Atlanta with the first match on June 15 between Spain and Cabo Verde. 

The Source

  • Information for this story supplied by Coca-Cola. 

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