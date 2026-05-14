FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour stopping in Atlanta this weekend
article
ATLANTA - The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is headed to Atlanta this weekend with a stop at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Fans will have a chance to see the trophy during events scheduled for Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets for the event are on sale online. Click here.
The tour, which is making 75 stops in advance of the World Cup matches, is sponsored by Coca-Cola.
Multiple matches will take place in Atlanta with the first match on June 15 between Spain and Cabo Verde.