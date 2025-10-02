FIFA VP: Games will not be moved, 'football is bigger than them'

article

FIFA says Atlanta and other cities will host World Cup matches as planned. Trump suggested games could be moved from "dangerous cities." FIFA VP: "Football is bigger than them and will survive their regime."



FIFA officials are standing firm that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host eight World Cup matches next year, despite recent comments from President Donald Trump suggesting games could be moved from what he called "dangerous cities."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens quickly pushed back against Trump’s remarks, insisting the tournament is secure in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

This week, FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani reinforced that message during a sports business conference in London, saying match locations are under FIFA’s jurisdiction. "With all due respect to current world leaders, football is bigger than them and it will survive their regime," he reportedly said.

President Trump made the comments last week in response to a question about World Cup cities that oppose his immigration and crime crackdowns.

Trump said, "If I think it's not safe, we're going to move it out."

Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino reportedly have a close working relationship and Infantino is a frequent visitor to the White House, according to ESPN.

Atlanta is one of 11 U.S. host cities contracted with FIFA. Any attempt to alter venues would pose significant legal and logistical challenges in the months leading up to the June 11 kickoff.