Field of Flags on display in Kennesaw for victims of 9/11 attacks

One display in Cobb County has people literally stopping in their tracks just to get a glimpse. The flags look like a sea of red, white and blue at Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield off Old Highway 41.

"Three thousand doesn’t sound like a lot. When you see 3,000 it hits you a little differently. Take a look at the number of people this represents," said Edith Boy, president of Kiwanis Club of Marietta.

One 10-foot American flag, standing tall for each of the lives lost on Sept. 11 — 20 years ago.

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta and volunteers came out in mass carrying the thousands of flags on foot to the park site. They were erected one-by-one in precise formation.

It is having an impact on people who came to visit.

"It’s really breathtaking to be out here and gives you a moment of pause reflecting on the lives lost on that day," said Christine Conwell who visited with her homeschool group for a field trip.

"I was in the Army for 10 years, and I got brothers on a granite wall at Fort Benning because of what happened here," said Caleb Wheeler. "This is the starting point that sent the next 20 years into being."

"We never want to relive something like that. But I wish that our nation would understand that it needs to look like it did on Sept. 12, 2001 when we were a nation united and that was more important than being a nation divided," said Boy.

There are 13 additional flags at the front of the display flying at half-staff. They represent the 13 soldiers who died during the exit from Afghanistan.

Saturday, the public is invited to the ceremony happening at the battlefield at 7:55 a.m.

Interested in taking one of these flags home? You can sponsor a flag and Kiwanis Club of Marietta will send it to you.

The flag memorial is on display every five years. The flags will remain standing until the morning Sept. 18.

