Police: Thousands of fentanyl doses found in search of Athens home

Authorities say they found thousands of doses of fentanyl during a search of an Athens home.

Officials with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department say the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on the 200

block of Carriage Court.

In the search, officers say they seized about 7 ounces of fentanyl - which represents roughly 2,000 doses of the drug. Officers also seized quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Investigators arrested and charged one suspect, 30-year-old Cartavious Sanders, in connection with the search. Sanders is charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Another suspect, 27-year-old Terinesha Wise, was also arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.