Fence installed around birth home of Martin Luther King Jr.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A fence has been installed around the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta.

Crews were seen putting up the fence on Sunday.

In December, a woman was arrested for trying to set the historic home on fire. Two retired New York City police officers and two Utah tourists were able to stop her before she was able to do any damage.

In November, the National Parks Service announced they were closing the historic home through November 2024 to facilitate rehabilitation work on the Queen-Anne style home, constructed in 1895.