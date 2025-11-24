Female pedestrian dies after being struck on Covington Highway

The Brief Woman struck and killed on Covington Highway; driver remained at the scene Officers found the victim in the roadway with fatal injuries Investigation ongoing as police work to determine what led to the collision



A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Monday on Covington Highway, according to DeKalb County police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:50 a.m. to the intersection of Covington Highway and South Indian Creek Drive, where they found the woman in the roadway with severe injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been announced.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian's name has not been released at this time.

What's next:

The investigation remains active as police work to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.