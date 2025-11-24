Expand / Collapse search

Female pedestrian dies after being struck on Covington Highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 24, 2025 10:09am EST
DeKalb County
The Brief

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Monday on Covington Highway, according to DeKalb County police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:50 a.m. to the intersection of Covington Highway and South Indian Creek Drive, where they found the woman in the roadway with severe injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been announced.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian's name has not been released at this time.

What's next:

The investigation remains active as police work to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County police via a press release. 

