FEMA approves Georgia for lost wages grant

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Georgia for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

According to a news release, FEMA’s grant funding will allow Georgia to provide $300 per week -- on top of their regular unemployment benefit -- to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA said it will work with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to implement a system to make this funding available to Georgia residents.

On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the state of Georgia agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.