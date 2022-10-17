Felon accused of trying to run over LaGrange officer helping screaming woman, police say

article

Troup County deputies and LaGrange police are searching for a felon accused of trying to run over a police officer who was trying a woman in distress.

Officials tell FOX 5 on Friday afternoon around 4:30, an officer was on patrol on North Dawson Street when she saw a woman hanging out of the back of a car screaming for help.

The officer stopped the vehicle, but before she could question the driver, officials say he put the car in reverse and tried to run both her and the woman over.

At the time, the woman, who has not been identified, got back into the car and the vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators have identified the driver as Rickey Lamar McFarland, who is currently out of felony probation. He's now wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer and felony obstruction.

If you have any information on where McFarland is or about the incident, call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.