FedEx shipping delays: Customers frustrated with Georgia facility

With Christmas less than a week away, a lot of FedEx customers in the metro Atlanta area are trying to figure out what's going on and whether they'll get their gifts in time.

Many say their packages are just sitting at a FedEx shipping center in Austell, Georgia.

Melanie, a Georgia FedEx customer who did not want to give her last name, says all she wants is the treadmill she ordered in November.

"It's like they're holding it hostage. You can't pick it up and they won't deliver it," she says.

Melanie has been waiting for the treadmill she ordered in November.

She was told she wouldn't get it later than Dec. 10.

"The 10th passed, and then it said the 10th through the 15th. The 15th passed, and then it said ‘Your delivery won’t be delivered today," Melanie said.

Since then, she's been doing laps to get it, but she doesn't know if she's getting anywhere.

"It’s frustrating because you know they say they’re going to have someone call you in 24 hours, to resolve it, then 24 hours passes and no one calls," Melanie said.

Last she heard, the treadmill is somewhere inside the facility in Austell that has been plagued with problems.

Daniel Jones works as an operations manager for a contractor that FedEx uses in the facility. He says he knows the station gets a lot of complaints.

According to Jones, the facility is so short-staffed that FedEx is sending staff from other locations to help get it in order.

When asked about the endless loop that customers have complained about concerning tracking data showing the same package coming and going from the same facility or jumping to other facilities, Jones said that the problem came from errors in the technology.

With the clock ticking as Christmas approaches, Jones just asks for people to take it easy on the workers.

"It’s not the driver's fault that your item may be late. Logistically, truck drivers, freight drivers, the airplanes - they all have to collaborate to get your package there on time," he said.

FedEx didn't get back to FOX 5 when we asked for comment, but they did tell reporters earlier last week that they're doing everything they can to fix the problem.

They also asked people not to show up at the facility.

