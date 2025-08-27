Federal warning: Georgia must alter sex-ed curriculum or lose millions

The Brief Georgia could lose $4.5 million in federal sex-ed funding if it refuses to remove references to gender identity and transgender people from its curriculum. The Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) serves high-risk youth, including teens in foster care, juvenile justice, and those experiencing homelessness. The Trump administration has given states 60 days to comply or risk losing funding; California already lost its $6 million grant after refusing to make changes.



Georgia is among 40 states facing the loss of federal funding for a teen sex education program unless it removes references to gender identity and transgender people from its curriculum, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

What we know:

In a Tuesday press release, the Trump administration said the action reflects its "ongoing commitment to protecting children from attempts to indoctrinate them with delusional ideology." States have 60 days to comply or risk losing funding through the Personal Responsibility Education Program, known as PREP.

The move comes after California refused to change its curriculum last week, leading HHS to cut the state’s nearly $6 million annual grant, according to CHALKBEAT. PREP is a relatively small program but is designed to reach vulnerable teens and pre-teens — including those in foster care, the juvenile justice system, or experiencing homelessness — who are at higher risk for pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

In Georgia, the Division of Family and Children Services administers PREP, which aims to reduce teen pregnancy, HIV, and STIs among high‑risk youth ages 10 to 19. Georgia stands to lose approximately $4,507,495 in federal funds — second only to New York ($6,028,068) and ahead of Pennsylvania ($4,633,568).

Georgia is joined on the list by Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and dozens of other states spanning from New England to the West Coast. Nationwide, most states receive only a few million dollars a year through PREP, but the program’s supporters argue it fills a critical gap in serving at-risk youth.

Big picture view:

The threat is the latest in a series of federal actions targeting transgender students. The Trump administration has also launched civil rights investigations and lawsuits to block trans girls from joining girls’ sports teams and to prevent schools from allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

RELATED STORIES