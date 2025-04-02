Federal judge rules in Georgia's favor in water dispute with Alabama

article

The Brief Federal judge rules Georgia can keep increased water access from Lake Allatoona, backing a 2018 Army Corps decision. Alabama claimed the move violated the Water Supply Act, but the judge said the Corps followed proper protocol. Ruling is a major win for Georgia in the ongoing interstate water dispute over shared resources.



A federal judge has ruled in favor of Georgia in a long-running legal battle with Alabama over water rights tied to Lake Allatoona, siding with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to allow increased water withdrawals for metro Atlanta.

What we know:

The case centers on a 2018 decision by the Army Corps, which granted Georgia permission to draw more water from the Lake Allatoona reservoir to help meet the needs of Cobb County residents and other nearby communities.

Alabama challenged the move, arguing that it violated the federal Water Supply Act and unfairly prioritized Georgia’s needs, according to Bloomberg Law News.

However, the judge found that the Army Corps acted fairly and within the bounds of federal law, determining that the decision followed appropriate protocol and did not unlawfully harm downstream users.

Local perspective:

The ruling marks a key victory for Georgia in the decades-long "water wars" between Southeastern states over shared water resources.