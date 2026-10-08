Feds move to sell 2 Georgia warehouse sites previously planned for ICE use

The Brief Federal officials sent letters to Oakwood and Social Circle indicating plans to sell warehouses previously proposed as ICE detention centers. ICE purchased both properties earlier this year before dropping plans to convert them into federal detention facilities. City leaders are cautiously optimistic that the properties will be sold and returned to commercial or industrial use.



Federal officials have notified leaders in Oakwood and Social Circle that the government is proposing to sell two warehouse facilities previously slated to become ICE detention centers.

ICE warehouse detention facility plans

What we know:

The federal government purchased the two warehouse properties in Oakwood and Social Circle earlier this year to serve as Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities. After dropping those initial plans, government officials sent letters to both municipalities notifying them that the federal government is proposing to move on from the sites.

ORIGINAL STORY: ICE proposes sale of Social Circle site previously planned for detention

Oakwood City Manager B.R. White and Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor confirmed receiving the written notices. The letter sent to Social Circle noted that no historic resources exist on the property, which previously functioned as farmland, and signaled intent to sell the parcel.

"If it holds to be true, it's welcome news," White said. "It lets us know that they are getting rid of excess property, which they hope. I hope they do see this as excess."

A real estate firm hired by the government currently lists both the Social Circle and Oakwood facilities as part of the federal warehouse portfolio. White noted that while past track records with the Department of Homeland Security reduced confidence, seeing the properties listed with a real estate firm offers assurance that the government is disposing of excess property.

Both city managers expressed hope that the facilities can be sold to private buyers and repurposed for manufacturing or distribution operations.

"We'd like to see something going in there that was what the building was designed for, either some sort of a manufacturer or a distribution facility," Taylor said.

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson did not explicitly confirm sales plans, stating that the agency continuously evaluates and utilizes detention capacity based on operational needs.

Property sale timeline and buyer search

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not released a timeline for when the real estate firm will officially list or finalize the sale of either warehouse facility.

Commercial redevelopment prospects

What's next:

City leaders in both Oakwood and Social Circle will monitor the federal real estate process as the properties transition toward potential commercial acquisition.