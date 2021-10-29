FDA approves emergency use authorization to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA approved emergency use authorization to Pfizer for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 through 11.

This is the first authorized vaccine in the US for this age group.

Dr. Jennifer Shu, a pediatrician in Atlanta, said there has been no shortage of interest from parents who are eager to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We have so many parents calling every day asking when are you going to get it? When are you going to give it? Can we make an appointment?"

But the shots won't be available just yet.

A committee within the CDC will meet next Tuesday to talk about whether or not it will recommend the use of the vaccine.

Then, the CDC director will make the final decision.

If it is approved, Dr. Shu said shipments of the vaccine will be on their way.

"In Georgia, there were three waves where you could go ahead and order the vaccine. For my practice, we got in on the first wave. and you have to order it multiples of 300s," she said.

Georgia has about 987,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 who will be eligible for the shot.

"This is a big segment of the population. They go to school in person, they have a lot of activities," Dr. Shu said. "It's really important for them to get the vaccine, so that they can be protected against COVID and do these activities safely. And maybe do more things that they haven't been able to do such as maybe travel more and see family and friends that they may not have been able to see."

While the number of COVID 19 cases and hospitalization are dropping in our state, Dr. Shu said more children are getting COVID-19 than before.

"To date, they make up 16 percent of all COVID infections, but in the last month or so, they're now making up 25 percent of all COVID infections. So the numbers are going up," she said.

She adds that getting children vaccinated can also help prevent the creation of new variants of the virus.

This vaccine will be given in two doses, and the dose is about a third of what is given to teens and adults.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS