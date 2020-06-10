FBI visit to Clayton County Sheriff's Office draws speculation

The FBI confirmed it paid a visit to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office headquarters Wednesday.

In a brief statement sent to FOX 5 News, the FBI wrote:

"I can confirm we are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity but I cannot comment further."

The U.S. District Attorney's Office said they had no comment on the matter.

Sheriff Victor Hill's parking space was empty all-day Wednesday and the sheriff's office issued no statement regarding the visit.

The FOX 5 I-Team said a highly-place source said the visit was not a search and no search warrant was issued, but agents merely talked to some employees about the department's use of force policy.